Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to big National League clash

Chesterfield and Bromley clash in a big game at the top of the National League tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates.

The Spireites are top and unbeaten in eight, including seven wins, while Bromley are fourth after going 11 without defeat.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
09:48 BST

Danny Webb on facing Bromley

“They’re a very physical side who do what they do very well.

“Without doubt it’s going to be a real battle but they can play football well too.

“It’s always been a feisty game when the two sides have met in the past. Two very strong and passionate clubs.

“It’s an exciting fixture and we’re looking forward to it.

“The fans will once again be behind us I’m sure and I can’t wait for another night under the lights at the SMH Group Stadium. Bring it on.”

14:03 BST

Bromley squad news

Midfielder Lewis Leigh, on loan from Preston, is suspended after being sent off on Saturday.

Defender Besart Topalloj was forced off injured at the weeked so he could be a doubt.

14:00 BST

Our predicted Chesterfield line-up

We;ll go for the one change with Jones replacing Banks.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

13:59 BST

Spireites squad news

Mike Jones is available again after serving his one-match ban at the weeked.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is not far away from returning from injury but remains out.

13:57 BST

Ravens' top scorer

Is of course Michael Cheek.

He has scored six goals in 12 games.

13:56 BST

16 matches

Chesterfield have scored in all of their last 16 matches. Bromley, who they face tonight, are the last team to stop them finding the back of the net, which was on April 22.

13:56 BST

Bromley

Are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

They had a slow start, but they have not lost since August 12.

13:55 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield: WWWWD

Bromley: WWDWW

13:54 BST

Officials

Referee: Paul Marsden

Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson

Assistant referee: Emily Carney

Fourth official: Benjamin Tomlinson

13:53 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Bromley: 11/2

(Sky Bet)

