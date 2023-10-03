Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to big National League clash
The Spireites are top and unbeaten in eight, including seven wins, while Bromley are fourth after going 11 without defeat.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
Danny Webb on facing Bromley
“They’re a very physical side who do what they do very well.
“Without doubt it’s going to be a real battle but they can play football well too.
“It’s always been a feisty game when the two sides have met in the past. Two very strong and passionate clubs.
“It’s an exciting fixture and we’re looking forward to it.
“The fans will once again be behind us I’m sure and I can’t wait for another night under the lights at the SMH Group Stadium. Bring it on.”
Bromley squad news
Midfielder Lewis Leigh, on loan from Preston, is suspended after being sent off on Saturday.
Defender Besart Topalloj was forced off injured at the weeked so he could be a doubt.
Our predicted Chesterfield line-up
We;ll go for the one change with Jones replacing Banks.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites squad news
Mike Jones is available again after serving his one-match ban at the weeked.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is not far away from returning from injury but remains out.
Ravens' top scorer
Is of course Michael Cheek.
He has scored six goals in 12 games.
16 matches
Chesterfield have scored in all of their last 16 matches. Bromley, who they face tonight, are the last team to stop them finding the back of the net, which was on April 22.
Bromley
Are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.
They had a slow start, but they have not lost since August 12.
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWWWD
Bromley: WWDWW
Officials
Referee: Paul Marsden
Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson
Assistant referee: Emily Carney
Fourth official: Benjamin Tomlinson
Odds
Chesterfield: 4/11
Draw: 15/4
Bromley: 11/2
(Sky Bet)