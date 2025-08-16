Chesterfield v Bristol Rovers LIVE: Spireites lead against 10-man visitors
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bristol Rovers: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
HT: 1-0
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bristol Rovers
Spireites a goal up and a man up. Senior sent off for the visitors after judging to have bundled over Dobra. Naylor then headed the opener two minutes later.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-0
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield make the extra man count straight away, 1-0. Duffy's initial free-kick hits the wall but he picks up the second ball and his deep cross from the left is met by Naylor and his header loops in.
RED CARD
Red card for Bristol Rovers. Senior sent off for bundling over Dobra who was through on goal. Visitors down to 10-men.
35-40 mins
Huge chance for Rovers but Omochere scuffs wide from seven or eight yards out. He’s got his head in his hands. That was a massive opportunity.
30-35 mins
Another chance for Chesterfield as Naylor picks up a loose pass and stings it out to Gordon. His cross flashes across the box, Markanday was trying to get it on his left foot but opted to lay it off to Daley-Campbell instead and his attempt was blocked.
Much better from Town and the fans are responding. Cook has been unhappy with some of the decisions by referee Sam Mulhall and he is booked.
25-30 mins
Big chance as Dobra skips away from a couple of challenges and releases Duffy down the left. He should cross time first for Bonis but he waits a second before delivering. His cross is then behind Bonis and there was no one following behind. It would have been a great ball had someone been there!
20-25 mins
Dunkley had to leave the pitch but he is back on now but without his name on the back of his shirt.
It remains 0-0.
15-20 mins
Scrappy last five minutes. Chesterfield have been going longer at times and trying to win the second balls and then play in the Rovers half.
There’s now a break in play with Dunkley needing a new short and a pair of shorts. Possibly become ripped or he has blood on them. Not sure.
10-15 mins
A Daley-Campbell corner was met by Dunkley at the far post. He headed it back across goal and McFadzean flicked it towards the net - it was going in - but keeper Southwood tipped it over.
In a Rovers attack, McFadzean is then booked for tripping Omocehere who had spun away from him.
5-10 mins
Gordon, Dobra and Duffy all link up down the left, with the latter flashing a cross to the near post where Bonis stabbed over.
Down the other end, Hemming has just collected a soft effort from Harrison after a knockdown fell into his path.
0-5 mins
No early chances but we’ve just seen a lung-busting run from Daley-Campbell down the right deep into the Rovers half.
Looks like the visitors are playing a back three/five.
KO!
We are underway!
The teams are with us!
Here we go then for Chesterfield’s third league game of the season.
They will go top of the table with a win before the 3pm games get underway.
Rovers, meanwhile, are looking for their first points of the campaign.
Countdown to KO
Well hello everyone and welcome to our live matchday coverage from the SMH Group Stadium for this lunchtime kick-off between Chesterfield and Bristol Rovers.
Both sides are fancied for promotion but they have got off to contrasting starts so far in the league, with the Spireites winning both their games and Rovers losing both of theirs.
For Chesterfield, it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from that midweek cup loss to bitter rivals Mansfield. Sometimes these early kick-offs can be a flat and sleepy but hopefully that is not the case. If Town can play like they did in the first-half on Tuesday night but take their chances then there’s every chance they win. But, if they play like they did in the second-half, then it could be a tough day.
Kick-off is 15 minutes - stay with us!
How the visitors start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes from midweek.
IN: Naylor, Duffy & Bonis
OUT: Dibley-Dias, Darcy & Grigg
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Dobra, Duffy; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Lewis, Fleck, Mandeville, Darcy, Grigg.
In case you missed it...
Bailey Hobson has joined National League side Brackley Town on loan until January.
Cook backs Clarke to get Bristol Rovers challenging for promotion:
“I have played against Darrell’s team a lot. I think Darrell is probably a very similar manager to myself. He likes attacking football so we will see what type of game he brings with Bristol Rovers. But whatever game they bring, it will be a very tough game, I know that for sure.
“He has had success wherever he goes. He is a really good character in terms of him as a person. Darrell’ record is proven success so he will sort Bristol Rovers out this season. I am very confident he will. I think they will be a threat come the end of the season. They have got very good players. Like most teams who get relegated, there are always hangovers from disappointment. They are human-beings, not machines. I am sure they will add one or two more before the window closes and I am sure they will be right up there come the end of the season.”