Chesterfield v Bristol Rovers LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bristol Rovers: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
In case you missed it...
Bailey Hobson has joined National League side Brackley Town on loan until January.
Cook backs Clarke to get Bristol Rovers challenging for promotion:
“I have played against Darrell’s team a lot. I think Darrell is probably a very similar manager to myself. He likes attacking football so we will see what type of game he brings with Bristol Rovers. But whatever game they bring, it will be a very tough game, I know that for sure.
“He has had success wherever he goes. He is a really good character in terms of him as a person. Darrell’ record is proven success so he will sort Bristol Rovers out this season. I am very confident he will. I think they will be a threat come the end of the season. They have got very good players. Like most teams who get relegated, there are always hangovers from disappointment. They are human-beings, not machines. I am sure they will add one or two more before the window closes and I am sure they will be right up there come the end of the season.”
Clarke has massive respect for Cook
“I’m looking forward to it, very much so. Paul Cook is a guy that I have got an unbelievable amount of respect for; we go back a long way. We’ve come up against each other a lot of times, and he’s a great footballing guy. We probably speak three or four times a season. He’s got a talented team. Cook is another manager who’s gone back to his club and took a couple of seasons to get out of the National League, which was no mean feat.
“Last season, they just missed out. They will be in the top seven this season. They’ve got good players, a good squad and a good management team, but we’re looking forward to that challenge. With the form we’re in, nobody will probably be expecting us to go and get anything out of the game, but we’ll be going there with a plan and hopefully execute it.”
Rovers boss Darrell Clarke compares situation to a 'jigsaw puzzle'
He told the club’s official website: “I think it’s difficult to look with perspective, but we have to. The best way I can describe things to fans and to people is it’s like a jigsaw puzzle. I’m comfortable with the process of where we need to get to, but within the course of that is a massive jigsaw puzzle, and you’re trying to put all the puzzle pieces together. But while you’re doing that, some of those pieces get removed, and some of those pieces are missing to start off with.
"Nobody wants to work with patience and time in football, I get that, but I think I’ve got the trust of the fanbase that knows I’m going to get it right. But in the course of that, getting all of those pieces of the puzzle together takes a bit of time. Yes, we’re disappointed, we are. Yes, we’re analysing absolutely everything, and yes, I have a clear understanding of where we need to go and where we need to be moving forward. “
Today's opposition
Rovers were relegated from League One last season and they have started the season with three defeats in all comps.
They have lost at home to Harrogate Town and Cambridge United and lost at Fleetwood Town.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Lewis, Fleck, Mandeville, Duffy, Bonis.
Spireites injury news
Luke Butterfield (broken metatarsal) is out, as is Devan Tanton (ankle).
Matt Dibley-Dias (ankle) is a big doubt.
James Berry (hamstring) is not ready yet.
John Fleck (cracked rib) is available for selection.
Match officials
Referee: Sam Mulhall (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s last game in the National League, a 3-2 win v Maidenhead United)
Assistant referee: Kenwyn Hughes
Assistant referee: Wayne Grunnill
Fourth Official: Gareth Thomas
The odds
Chesterfield: 7/10
Draw: 13/5
Rovers: 10/3
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
Lunchtime kick-off today as Chesterfield host Bristol Rovers in their latest League Two outing.
Stay tuned!