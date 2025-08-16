Chesterfield v Bristol Rovers LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

“I have played against Darrell’s team a lot. I think Darrell is probably a very similar manager to myself. He likes attacking football so we will see what type of game he brings with Bristol Rovers. But whatever game they bring, it will be a very tough game, I know that for sure.

“He has had success wherever he goes. He is a really good character in terms of him as a person. Darrell’ record is proven success so he will sort Bristol Rovers out this season. I am very confident he will. I think they will be a threat come the end of the season. They have got very good players. Like most teams who get relegated, there are always hangovers from disappointment. They are human-beings, not machines. I am sure they will add one or two more before the window closes and I am sure they will be right up there come the end of the season.”