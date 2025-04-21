Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Predicted line-up, squad news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Bradford boss Graham Alexander:
“It is another tough test coming up that we have to get ready for.
“The players are fit and ready to go, they understand that every single game is going to be tough and we are going to have to fight to get the result we want.
“We will, of course, be prepared and know our performance will once again have to be great to ensure we get a result.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Metcalfe; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Araujo, Naylor, Duffy, Jacobs, Hobson, Pepple.
Chesterfield squad news
Ollie Banks is a doubt for this clash after going off with a calf strain on Good Friday.
Armando Dobra has also been ruled out of this one with a groin injury.
The Spireites
Have only lost one of their last 10, a run which has kept alive their play-off hopes.
They are three points off the play-offs with three games remaining. Depending on how Colchester and Grimsby get on, Paul Cook’s men could be in the top seven come 5pm if they can take all three points today.
Bradford on the road
Surprisingly, the Bantams have only won five times on the road this season, with seven draws and nine defeats.
That gives them the 14th best away record in the division. It’s their home form which has them challenging at the top.
Today's visitors
Are third in the table, two points off the top and one point clear of fourth-placed Walsall.
But the Bantams have been stuttering of late, winning just one of their last five and two in eight.
Match officials
Referee: Scott Jackson
Assistant referee: Darren Wilding
Assistant referee: Williams Cavanagh
Fourth official: Daniel Smith
The odds
Chesterfield: 6/4
Draw: 11/5
Bradford: 13/8
(Sky Bet)
Happy Easter!
An exciting day of Easter Monday football awaits us so let’s get started!
