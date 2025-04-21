Live

Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Predicted line-up, squad news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Chesterfield v Bradford City - live updates.
Chesterfield will be hoping to boost their play-off hopes when they take on promotion-chasing Bradford City today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

10:06 BST

Bradford boss Graham Alexander:

“It is another tough test coming up that we have to get ready for.

“The players are fit and ready to go, they understand that every single game is going to be tough and we are going to have to fight to get the result we want.

“We will, of course, be prepared and know our performance will once again have to be great to ensure we get a result.”

10:05 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Metcalfe; Olakigbe, Madden, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Araujo, Naylor, Duffy, Jacobs, Hobson, Pepple.

10:01 BST

Chesterfield squad news

Ollie Banks is a doubt for this clash after going off with a calf strain on Good Friday.

Armando Dobra has also been ruled out of this one with a groin injury.

10:00 BST

The Spireites

Have only lost one of their last 10, a run which has kept alive their play-off hopes.

They are three points off the play-offs with three games remaining. Depending on how Colchester and Grimsby get on, Paul Cook’s men could be in the top seven come 5pm if they can take all three points today.

09:58 BST

Bradford on the road

Surprisingly, the Bantams have only won five times on the road this season, with seven draws and nine defeats.

That gives them the 14th best away record in the division. It’s their home form which has them challenging at the top.

09:56 BST

Today's visitors

Are third in the table, two points off the top and one point clear of fourth-placed Walsall.

But the Bantams have been stuttering of late, winning just one of their last five and two in eight.

09:52 BST

Match officials

Referee: Scott Jackson

Assistant referee: Darren Wilding

Assistant referee: Williams Cavanagh

Fourth official: Daniel Smith

09:51 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 6/4

Draw: 11/5

Bradford: 13/8

(Sky Bet)

09:50 BST

Happy Easter!

An exciting day of Easter Monday football awaits us so let’s get started!

