Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Everton loanee Metcalfe pulls one back in big League Two clash
Chesterfield 1 v 2 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Pattison heads in Adaramola’s cross from the left. Deficit back to two goals. Not the start Town wanted at all.
Chance for City
Boot gets down low to keep out Pointon at his near post.
Off we go
Back underway. This could be a cracker...
Game on...
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Bradford City
Visitors dominant for 30 mins or so but Spireites finished strong, Colclough striking a post and Naylor going close, before Metcalfe curled in. Boos for the ref at the break.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
METCALFE!!!
Chesterfield pull one back in added-time. Metcalfe scores his first goal for the club, curling in off the post, assisted by Olakigbe. 1-2.
GAME ON!!!
Two minutes added
0-2.
Booking
Coclough is now shown a yellow for a tackle on Pattison. Home fans disagree, not for the first time today.
Another chance
Naylor scoops Olakigbe’s cross just wide of the far post. Better from Town.
Close
Walker tips Metcalfe’s free-kick around the post. Decent strike. Corner.
Off the post!
Fleck sends Olakigbe away down the right with a lofted pass over the top, the ball eventually is worked to Colclough whose left-footed shot clips the outside of the post and goes just wide. Chesterfield’s best move so far. Home fans enjoyed that.
Booking
For Mandeville pulling back Pointon as he tried to break forward.
Booking
For McFadzean for a late challenge on Sarcevic.
Referee Scott Jackson
Is coming in for some sticks from the home fans. He hasn’t given Chesterfield anything so far.
Chance
Kavanagh heads wide from Sarcevic’s cross from the right. He should probably have hit the target and put the game to bed already.
Close
Boot passes the ball straight to Khela. The Bradford shoots first-time from distance but it just had too much height on it.
Goal for Bradford: 0-2
Sarcevic doubles the lead from the penalty spot, going straight down the middle. 0-2.
Penalty to Bradford
Sarcevic goes under down a challenge from Naylor. Didn’t look much in it. Maybe a bit clumsy.
Dangerous
You have to say the goal had been coming. The visitors are cutting through Chesterfield on every attack. They look very dangerous.
