Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Everton loanee Metcalfe pulls one back in big League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to boost their play-off hopes when they take on promotion-chasing Bradford City today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 2 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:08 BST

Pattison heads in Adaramola’s cross from the left. Deficit back to two goals. Not the start Town wanted at all.

16:06 BST

Chance for City

Boot gets down low to keep out Pointon at his near post.

16:03 BST

Off we go

Back underway. This could be a cracker...

15:49 BST

Game on...

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Bradford City

Visitors dominant for 30 mins or so but Spireites finished strong, Colclough striking a post and Naylor going close, before Metcalfe curled in. Boos for the ref at the break.

15:48 BST

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

METCALFE!!!

Chesterfield pull one back in added-time. Metcalfe scores his first goal for the club, curling in off the post, assisted by Olakigbe. 1-2.

GAME ON!!!

15:45 BST

Two minutes added

0-2.

15:45 BST

Booking

Coclough is now shown a yellow for a tackle on Pattison. Home fans disagree, not for the first time today.

15:40 BST

Another chance

Naylor scoops Olakigbe’s cross just wide of the far post. Better from Town.

15:39 BST

Close

Walker tips Metcalfe’s free-kick around the post. Decent strike. Corner.

15:38 BST

Off the post!

Fleck sends Olakigbe away down the right with a lofted pass over the top, the ball eventually is worked to Colclough whose left-footed shot clips the outside of the post and goes just wide. Chesterfield’s best move so far. Home fans enjoyed that.

15:33 BST

Booking

For Mandeville pulling back Pointon as he tried to break forward.

15:30 BST

Booking

For McFadzean for a late challenge on Sarcevic.

15:30 BST

Referee Scott Jackson

Is coming in for some sticks from the home fans. He hasn’t given Chesterfield anything so far.

15:27 BST

Chance

Kavanagh heads wide from Sarcevic’s cross from the right. He should probably have hit the target and put the game to bed already.

15:21 BST

Close

Boot passes the ball straight to Khela. The Bradford shoots first-time from distance but it just had too much height on it.

15:20 BST

Goal for Bradford: 0-2

Sarcevic doubles the lead from the penalty spot, going straight down the middle. 0-2.

15:19 BST

Penalty to Bradford

Sarcevic goes under down a challenge from Naylor. Didn’t look much in it. Maybe a bit clumsy.

15:13 BST

Dangerous

You have to say the goal had been coming. The visitors are cutting through Chesterfield on every attack. They look very dangerous.

