Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Dominant Spireites have two goals ruled out in pre-season friendly

The Spireites get their National League campaign underway two weeks today on August 6, while the League Two Bantams start a week earlier on July 30.
This is the only home friendly for Town this summer so it will be a good opportunity for fans to see how Paul Cook’s men are shaping up.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:32
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bradford City (3pm KO)
- Joe Quigley heads opener just after half-time
- Spireites: 4-2-3-1: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
- Pre-season friendly at Technique Stadium
More changes
Maguire, Cook and trialist replace Asante, Williams and Grimes.
3-0, 75 played.
Spireites subs - 64 minutes
Clements, Sheckleford, Gyasi and Cooper replace Horton, King, Quigley and Dobra.
Whelan, Miller and a trialist also come on for Oldaker, Banks and Mandeville.
Chesterfield have a third!
King picks out Mandeville who smashes the ball home. Top pass and finish.
Spireites 3-0 up after an hour.
The Spireites lead 2-0 and it’s a repeat of the first. Horton cross, Quigley turns it in.
Bookings
For King and Osadebe after a bit of a scuffle following a tackle from the Bradford man.
Off the post!
Horton fires across Lewis but it smacks the woodwork. Good build-up involving Mandeville and Dobra.
GOALLL!! 1-0
Chesterfield lead 1-0 through Joe Quigley’s header.
Banks sprays a great ball out left to Horton who finds the striker at the back post with an accurate cross. The hosts have deserved that.
49 minutes played.
Back underway
No Chesterfield changes.
Expect lots of subs thsi half.
Attendance
2,408 (278 Bradford fans)
Level at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bradford City
The visitors start their season next week but it’s the Spireites who have looked fitter, faster and stronger in the first 45. Very encouraging stuff.