LiveChesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Danny Rowe scores against his former club and Stefan Payne adds early second
Chesterfield host League Two Bradford City in a friendly at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.30pm KO).
The Spireites have played Alfreton Town and Matlock Town so far during pre-season and have just returned from a four-day training camp at Loughborough University.
The Bantams are now managed by Derek Adams who led Morecambe to promotion to League One through the play-offs last season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 20:03
- Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bradford City (7.30pm KO)
- Rowe and Payne put Blues 2-0 ahead after five minutes
- Chesterfield XI: Loach; Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Khan, Clarke, Miller; Rowe, Payne. Subs: Weston, Mandeville, McCourt, Tyson, Rowley and trialists x3.
- Three trialists on bench for Town
- First home pre-season friendly
- Fans allowed to attend
Bradford hit the post
Andy Cook finds Ollie Crankshaw in the area - who just has Loach to beat - but he rattles the post.
He has to score that.
Danny Rowe stings the palms of Bradford goalkeeper O’Donnell from about 30 yards. When he hits them, they stay hit!
Chesterfield lead 2-0 after 30 minutes.
Lovely stuff
Chesterfield are playing some really nice, high-tempo football. They are winning the ball back very quickly. The Oyeleke-Khan partnership in midfield is very exciting. 2-0, 25 gone.
Miller skins his man down the left and digs out a good cross which Khan heads over from about 12 yards.
The Spireites lead 2-0 as we approach the 20-minute mark.
GOALLL!!! 2-0
What a start!
Stefan Payne makes it 2-0 after just five minutes, finishing well when one-on-one.
GOALLL!!! 1-0
Danny Rowe scrambles home from close-range after good work by Jeff King down the right.
Rowe scores against his former club after just two minutes.
And we’re off!
COYB!
Minute’s applause
For the legendary Ernie Moss has just taken place. Just like last week at Matlock, it was an emotional moment.
Details about his funeral can be found further down this blog.
Here we go!
The teams are out here at the Technique.
The pitch has been soaked by the sprinklers and we should be in for a good game.
Stay tuned for live updates.
TEAM NEWS - Three trialists among subs
Chesterfield XI: Loach; Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Khan, Clarke, Miller; Rowe, Payne.
Subs: Weston, Mandeville, McCourt, Tyson, Rowley and trialists x3.
Half an hour to kick-off
Goalkeeper trialist
It seems Chesterfield have another goalkeeper on trial tonight.
I don’t recognise him but he is warming up with Scott Loach.