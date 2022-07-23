Chesterfield v Bradford City LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates from pre-season friendly

Chesterfield host Bradford City in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 11:40 am
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 11:40 am
Chesterfield host Bradford City in a friendly today. Pictured: Jamie Grimes.
Chesterfield host Bradford City in a friendly today. Pictured: Jamie Grimes.

The Spireites get their National League campaign underway two weeks today on August 6, while the League Two Bantams start a week earlier on July 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

This is the only home friendly for Town this summer so it will be a good opportunity for fans to see how Paul Cook’s men are shaping up.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 13:46

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bradford City (3pm KO)
  • Pre-season friendly at Technique Stadium
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 13:46

Pitch looks great!

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:52

Travel info

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:38

Season tickets

Are now back on sale online on the club’s official website.

And the ‘Early Bird’ offer is still available.

Check it out!

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:35

Parking info

Supporters who had a car park permit last season will be eligible to use the car park for today’s game against Bradford City. There will be no matchday permits sold.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:34

Lowdown on the Bantams

Why Chesterfield's next pre-season opponents will arrive full of confidence

Bradford City will arrive at the Technique Stadium on Saturday with a spring in their step after an impressive 2-0 win against Sunderland.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:34

This one is close

Spireites set to sign rapid winger who was at AC Milan as kid and had trials at EFL clubs

Speedy winger Jesurun Uchegbulam is set to sign for Chesterfield from neighbours Matlock Town.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:33

The latest moves

National League transfers round-up as Chesterfield's rivals strengthen and lose key players

The start of the new National League season is edging closer and clubs have been wheeling and dealing in the transfer market.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:32

In case you missed it

The 14 players who have left Chesterfield this summer and who they have signed for

As many as 14 players have departed the Spireites so far this summer.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 11:32

Hello!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Bradford City in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Stay tuned throughout the day for everything you need to know.

Home
Page 1 of 1
ChesterfieldBradford CitySpireitesTechnique StadiumNational League