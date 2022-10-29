Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield host promotion rivals Boreham Wood today (3pm KO).
The Spireites in fourth are unbeaten in their last two games after beating Bromley last weekend and then drawing at York City in midweek.
Boreham are one place and one point below Town and they are yet to lose away from home this season in eight matches.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Boreham Wood (3pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Boreham 5th
Remembering our fallen heroes
Before kick-off we will pay tribute to our fallen soldiers with a Remembrance parade as well as displays in the North Stand.
We will remember them.
Connections
Will Evans could start against Chesterfield today.
The visitors also have Chesterfield-born Zak Brunt, on loan from Sheffield United, in their ranks.
In the opposite corner, Kabongo Tshimanga could face his former club, and Joe Quigley had a short loan spell at The Wood in 2018.
Boreham’s top scorers
Both Lee Ndlovu and Tyrone Marsh have five goals this season.
Match officials
Referee: Michael Barlow (he has not beein charge of a Chesterfield match but he did send off two Boreham players against Southend United at the start of the season).
Assistant referee: Ashley Allen
Assistant referee: Martin Parker
Fourth official: Darius Bradley
Chesterfield: 10/11
Draw: 12/5
Boreham: 13/5
(Sky Bet)
Boreham’s fantastic away record
Luke Garrard’s men are unbeaten away from home this season in eight matches.
Their record is: WWWWDDWD
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: LLLWD
Boreham: WLWDD
Great news!
Big boost for Chesterfield as defender Jeff King signs new deal at Spireites
Chesterfield defender Jeff King has signed a new deal with the club.
Predicted line-up
How Chesterfield could line-up against Boreham Wood in National League clash
Chesterfield host promotion rivals Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Injury round-up
Latest injury updates on Banks, Quigley, Clarke, Gyasi and Covolan ahead of Boreham Wood clash
Chesterfield have got their fingers crossed that Ollie Banks’ hamstring injury will only rule him out for weeks rather than months.