When asked about Kabongo Tshimanga, Boreham Wood manager, Luke Garrard, said: “Having watched him as an individual as an opposition manager, it was not nice initially but you see where he is so good. He is a talented individual. He is unbelievable. I said to James Rowe when he signed him ‘you will be signing the best striker in the National League’ and I honestly believe that. Was it nice losing him? No. Was it the right thing for this football club? 100%. The figure that we got for him was crazy. But if that gets Chesterfield out of this division then it is the best bit of business James Rowe and Chesterfield have done. “

On Scott Boden and Will Evans: “Two proper blokes. I think Will Evans has been the best player on the pitch the last two fixtures. I think Boden’s all-round game has been unbelievable. It is nice for them to go back to Chesterfield and I hope they get the applause that they deserve. I don’t know the background to it, I don’t know how they left, was it sour? But for me, I have asked them to be classy. Respect that it is their old club and perform for their new club.”