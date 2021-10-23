Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Pre-match quotes, betting odds and build-up to kick-off
The Spireites could go second in the National League table with a win against in-form Boreham Wood today (3pm KO).
James Rowe’s men are two places and two points behind the visitors to Derbyshire.
There will be a reunion for Kabongo Tshimanga who is set to face his former club for the first time since signing for the Blues in the summer.
In the opposite corner, ex-Spireites Will Evans and Scott Boden will be aiming to get one over their old side.
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 09:43
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Boreham Wood (3pm KO)
- Spireites 4th, Boreham 2nd
‘Be classy’
When asked about Kabongo Tshimanga, Boreham Wood manager, Luke Garrard, said: “Having watched him as an individual as an opposition manager, it was not nice initially but you see where he is so good. He is a talented individual. He is unbelievable. I said to James Rowe when he signed him ‘you will be signing the best striker in the National League’ and I honestly believe that. Was it nice losing him? No. Was it the right thing for this football club? 100%. The figure that we got for him was crazy. But if that gets Chesterfield out of this division then it is the best bit of business James Rowe and Chesterfield have done. “
On Scott Boden and Will Evans: “Two proper blokes. I think Will Evans has been the best player on the pitch the last two fixtures. I think Boden’s all-round game has been unbelievable. It is nice for them to go back to Chesterfield and I hope they get the applause that they deserve. I don’t know the background to it, I don’t know how they left, was it sour? But for me, I have asked them to be classy. Respect that it is their old club and perform for their new club.”
On Chesterfield’s injuries: “You have got a squad there where you have got two players for each position, if not more. They are a very good team, have good patterns, have good ways of playing, they are a tough test, as is any National League side.”
Big signing for National League rivals
Boreham announce new signing
Today’s opponents have signed winger/striker Andrew Oluwabori on loan from Championship side Peterborough United.
Boreham manager Luke Garrard said: “I’m extremely excited to get Andrew over the line, as he will add some much-needed competition in the forward areas. Andrew possesses great pace and a real attitude towards isolating defenders. I’m really excited to see him in our system and shape.
“Having watched him play for Peterborough’s under 23’s on a number of occasions, I know he will most definitely excite our fans. Also, Andrew comes in and I know he immediately fits the mould in terms of our hard work ethic, as he is eager to impress at National League level.”
‘A challenge'
It will be a ‘challenge’ for Chesterfield to stay in contention at the top of the National League given the injuries they have got, boss James Rowe said.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
There’s no place like home!
FINALLY, after four successive away days, we are back at the Technique Stadium today.
I hate to spoil the mood but I can’t see it being a classic, which is more down to how Boreham will set up rather than what Chesterfield will do.
I expect the Spireites to have the majority of possession and the big question will be whether they can break down a stubborn Boreham defence which is the best in the league.
The visitors will sit everyone behind the ball, play on the counter and look to take advantage of any set-pieces. Boreham will probably come for a point but try and pinch the three if they can.
For Chesterfield, it is all about taking the chances they get. I can’t see them getting bundles of opportunities, so they are going to have to be ruthless.
It’s fourth vs second and there is extra spice with Kabongo Tshimanga, Will Evans and Scott Boden playing against their former clubs.
Both games finished 0-0 last season and I think it will be the same again or 1-0 either way....so now I’ve said that expect 4-4!
Match odds
Chesterfield: 19/20
Boreham: 5/1
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WDLDW
Boreham: LWDWW
‘It was a tough decision'
Letting Will Evans leave Chesterfield was a really tough decision, says Blues manager James Rowe.
A message for the fans
Manager James Rowe has issued a rallying cry for Chesterfield fans to bring the noise for Saturday’s top of the table clash against Boreham Wood.
Will the gaffer look to add to the squad?
James Rowe says he is reluctant to bring in any new additions despite Chesterfield’s injury crisis at the moment.