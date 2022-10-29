News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood LIVE: Jeff King continues excellent from with freek-kick opener in National League clash

Chesterfield host promotion rivals Boreham Wood today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago

The Spireites in fourth are unbeaten in their last two games after beating Bromley last weekend and then drawing at York City in midweek.

Boreham are one place and one point below Town and they are yet to lose away from home this season in eight matches.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Boreham Wood (3pm KO)
  • King opens scoring with another free-kick on 32 minutes; Tshimanga pen saved; Oldaker 2-0
  • Spireites 4th; Boreham 5th
  • Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Jones; Mandeville, Dobra, Cooper; Tshimanga. Subs: Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
  • Three changes as Cooper, Mandeville and Dobra replace Banks, Uchegbulam and Asante
Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:57

FT: 2-0

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Boreham Wood

Free-kicks from King and Oldaker win it.

A handy victory against a promotion rival.

Horton sent off late on.

Three unbeaten.

Reaction coming up.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:54

Horton sent off

The defender receives his second yellow and he is sent off with not long to go.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:50

Five minutes added

2-0.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:48

88 minutes

2-0.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:39

Final sub - 80 minutes

Tshimanga off, Quigley on.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:37

Brlliant tackle by Williams

To take the ball away from sub Elliott who looked to be through on goal.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:35

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0

OLDAKER!!!

Chesterfield double their lead after 74 minutes. Another free-kick, 20 plus yards out, looked like it took a nick off the wall on the way in. Found the top corner. 2-0.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:32

73 mins

Another dangerous free-kick for Town about 25 yards out.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:26

Spireites subs - 66 minutes

Dobra and Cooper off, Uchegbulam and Whelan on.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:26

King free-kick

He has another go from the edge of the box after Oldaker was fouled but he fires about a yard or two wide.

