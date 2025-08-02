Live

Chesterfield v Barrow LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds for season opener

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield host Barrow in the first game of the new 2025/2026 League Two season today (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, updates and team news.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barrow: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

11:24 BST

Barrow injury news

MJ Williams underwent successful Hernia surgery last week and is back training on the grass.

Michael Adu-Poku is expected to be out for a while after sustaining an injury early on in pre-season.

11:23 BST

Cook on Barrow:

"It will be a really tough game, Whingy sets his teams up really well,” Cook said. “They have got a lot of attention to detail. We have watched them in pre-season, we have studied the games they have played, no different from what they will have done with us. I can’t pre-empt what Barrow will do, I can only go off some of the formations and stuff they have done in the past. I have great respect for managers and other clubs we play, so my big thing is concentrating on ourselves and can we play really well tomorrow. All I can control is how our team play and I certainly know our supporters will be right behind the team.”

11:22 BST

Cook on season aims:

“I think everyone is excited and looking forward to it. Everyone starts with such optimism. Like every club in the league, we all have our targets, and I always think your targets should be to be top of the mountain. Every club in the league sort of has a ceiling whether you are one of the bigger ones or smaller ones. For us, we are trying to be promoted this year, I think that is a clear target. One of the challenges is, you are not promoted after 10 or 15 games. I think managing disappointment through every season is so important.”

11:22 BST

Cook on more new signings:

"I don’t think our business is finished, I have got to be honest, I do think there will be more signings that will probably come out in the next week or two or whatever. I would probably like the transfer window to close tonight and we start the season but obviously with the way it is now it will go until the end of August. There will be comings and goings at 90% of the clubs.”

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:33 BSTUpdated 11:20 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Markanday, Duffy, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Boot, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Mandeville, Hobson, Bonis.

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:29 BST

Spireites injury news

The only player is who definitely ruled out is Devan Tanton, who is going to be unavailable for a minimum of eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Matt Dibley-Dias, Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden are all back in training.

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:28 BST

Today's opponents

Finished 16th on 59 points, 17 points clear of relegation and 11 points behind the play-off places, last season. Boss Andy Whing, who was at Solihull Moors at the time, was appointed in January, replacing Stephen Clemence. The Bluebirds were winless in five and eight points above the drop zone when former Spireite Whing took over so he deserves credit for steering them well away from danger. They ended the season with just one defeat in 13, which came against Chesterfield in March.

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:26 BST

Today's match officials

Referee: Alan Young (he was in charge of games in League One, League Two and the National League last season)

Assistant referee: Richard Wigglesworth

Assistant referee: Adewunmi Soneye

Fourth official: Matt Archibald

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:24 BST

Let's start with the odds

Chesterfield: 3/5

Draw: 5/2

Barrow: 15/4

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 30 Jul, 2025, 13:23 BST

Happy new season day!

It’s good to be back, isn’t it?

After two-and-a-half months, Chesterfield are back in competitive League Two action as the new season gets underway. Barrow are the visitors.

Stay tuned!

