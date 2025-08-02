Chesterfield v Barrow LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds for season opener
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, updates and team news.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barrow: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Barrow injury news
MJ Williams underwent successful Hernia surgery last week and is back training on the grass.
Michael Adu-Poku is expected to be out for a while after sustaining an injury early on in pre-season.
Cook on Barrow:
"It will be a really tough game, Whingy sets his teams up really well,” Cook said. “They have got a lot of attention to detail. We have watched them in pre-season, we have studied the games they have played, no different from what they will have done with us. I can’t pre-empt what Barrow will do, I can only go off some of the formations and stuff they have done in the past. I have great respect for managers and other clubs we play, so my big thing is concentrating on ourselves and can we play really well tomorrow. All I can control is how our team play and I certainly know our supporters will be right behind the team.”
Cook on season aims:
“I think everyone is excited and looking forward to it. Everyone starts with such optimism. Like every club in the league, we all have our targets, and I always think your targets should be to be top of the mountain. Every club in the league sort of has a ceiling whether you are one of the bigger ones or smaller ones. For us, we are trying to be promoted this year, I think that is a clear target. One of the challenges is, you are not promoted after 10 or 15 games. I think managing disappointment through every season is so important.”
Cook on more new signings:
"I don’t think our business is finished, I have got to be honest, I do think there will be more signings that will probably come out in the next week or two or whatever. I would probably like the transfer window to close tonight and we start the season but obviously with the way it is now it will go until the end of August. There will be comings and goings at 90% of the clubs.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Markanday, Duffy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Mandeville, Hobson, Bonis.
Spireites injury news
The only player is who definitely ruled out is Devan Tanton, who is going to be unavailable for a minimum of eight weeks with an ankle injury.
Matt Dibley-Dias, Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden are all back in training.
Today's opponents
Finished 16th on 59 points, 17 points clear of relegation and 11 points behind the play-off places, last season. Boss Andy Whing, who was at Solihull Moors at the time, was appointed in January, replacing Stephen Clemence. The Bluebirds were winless in five and eight points above the drop zone when former Spireite Whing took over so he deserves credit for steering them well away from danger. They ended the season with just one defeat in 13, which came against Chesterfield in March.
Today's match officials
Referee: Alan Young (he was in charge of games in League One, League Two and the National League last season)
Assistant referee: Richard Wigglesworth
Assistant referee: Adewunmi Soneye
Fourth official: Matt Archibald
Let's start with the odds
Chesterfield: 3/5
Draw: 5/2
Barrow: 15/4
(Sky Bet)
Happy new season day!
It’s good to be back, isn’t it?
After two-and-a-half months, Chesterfield are back in competitive League Two action as the new season gets underway. Barrow are the visitors.
Stay tuned!
