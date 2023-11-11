Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as National League title rivals go head-to-head
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Barnet
Are getting some joy down their left. Going to be a good battle between Kanu and Mandeville.
Penalty appeals from Barnet
The visitors feel they should have been awarded a spot-kick for handball against Horton after a header from Revan was blocked close to the goal-line after Kanu hung up a cross from the left. Difficult to tell from here.
Opening minutes
Colclough on the right and Dobra on left for Town. Barnet playing a back three.
KO!
Referee Matthew Russell gets us underway!
The Last Post
We will now pay our respects to our fallen war heroes.
The teams are out!
It's first v second in the National League!
The atmosphere is building!
Both sets of fans have just cranked up the noise with about 15 minutes to kick-off. The warm-ups are done and the teams will be with us shortly. We will be paying our respects to our fallen war heroes before we get underway. The Last Post will be played and then there will be a minute's silence.
How the visitors line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook has made two changes from the win against Portsmouth. IN: Jones and Colclough OUT: Oldaker and Jacobs
Quigley returns from injury to make the bench. No Boot, King, Sheckleford or Williams (injured) in the squad.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Dobra, Banks, Colclough; Grigg. Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
It's a sell-out!
The Spireites have announced that today's game is a sell-out! What a great effort!