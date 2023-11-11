News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as National League title rivals go head-to-head

Title rivals Chesterfield and Barnet go head-to-head this afternoon (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates. (Photo: Getty).
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates. (Photo: Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

15:12 GMT

Barnet

Are getting some joy down their left. Going to be a good battle between Kanu and Mandeville.

15:08 GMT

Penalty appeals from Barnet

The visitors feel they should have been awarded a spot-kick for handball against Horton after a header from Revan was blocked close to the goal-line after Kanu hung up a cross from the left. Difficult to tell from here.

15:06 GMT

Opening minutes

Colclough on the right and Dobra on left for Town. Barnet playing a back three.

15:01 GMT

KO!

Referee Matthew Russell gets us underway!

14:56 GMT

The Last Post

We will now pay our respects to our fallen war heroes.

14:55 GMT

The teams are out!

It's first v second in the National League!

14:46 GMT

The atmosphere is building!

Both sets of fans have just cranked up the noise with about 15 minutes to kick-off. The warm-ups are done and the teams will be with us shortly. We will be paying our respects to our fallen war heroes before we get underway. The Last Post will be played and then there will be a minute's silence.

14:06 GMT

How the visitors line-up

14:00 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes

Paul Cook has made two changes from the win against Portsmouth. IN: Jones and Colclough OUT: Oldaker and Jacobs

Quigley returns from injury to make the bench. No Boot, King, Sheckleford or Williams (injured) in the squad.

Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Dobra, Banks, Colclough; Grigg. Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

13:48 GMT

It's a sell-out!

The Spireites have announced that today's game is a sell-out! What a great effort!

