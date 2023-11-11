News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up as National League title rivals clash

Title rivals Chesterfield and Barnet go head-to-head this afternoon (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 09:21 GMT
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

09:14 GMT

Arrive early!

With more than 9,000 tickets sold for today's game, people are being encouraged to arrive early because long queues are expected.

16:03 GMT

Danny Webb on Barnet

“We have prepared well, as best as we think we can. If the players can recreate the enthusiasm, ability and effort that they have shown so far then we will have a good day. The players are fully focused. Even before Pompey the players were fully aware that Barnet is a far more crucial game for the direction we want to go in. We don’t care if it’s a boring affair but we would like to do it in our style of football.”

16:02 GMT

Spireites injury news

Joe Quigley is available for selection again after recovering from an ankle injury. He has been in full training this week.

But Tyrone Williams is going to be out for a 'few weeks' with a thigh injury.

08:44 GMTUpdated 16:04 GMT

A reminder

That Chesterfield are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, winning all of their last six matches.

They have lost just once in 19 games in all comps this season.

08:40 GMTUpdated 09:12 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Dobra, Berry, Quigley.

08:39 GMT

Chesterfield's home form

The Spireites are undefeated on their own turf. They have won seven and drawn one so far this season.

08:38 GMT

Barnet's away form

Is six wins, a draw and two defeats from nine games this season. They have the second best away record. Chesterfield have the best.

08:35 GMT

Barnet's top scorer

Is striker Nicke Kabamba, who has scored 12 goals in 19 games. He got a hat-trick against Town last season.

08:34 GMT

Form guide (last five in league)

Chesterfield: DWWWW

Barnet: WWWDW

08:31 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Russell

Assistant referee: Joseph Pettitt

Assistant referee: Francis Sibley

Fourth official: William Davis

