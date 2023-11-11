Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up as National League title rivals clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Arrive early!
With more than 9,000 tickets sold for today's game, people are being encouraged to arrive early because long queues are expected.
Danny Webb on Barnet
“We have prepared well, as best as we think we can. If the players can recreate the enthusiasm, ability and effort that they have shown so far then we will have a good day. The players are fully focused. Even before Pompey the players were fully aware that Barnet is a far more crucial game for the direction we want to go in. We don’t care if it’s a boring affair but we would like to do it in our style of football.”
Spireites injury news
Joe Quigley is available for selection again after recovering from an ankle injury. He has been in full training this week.
But Tyrone Williams is going to be out for a 'few weeks' with a thigh injury.
A reminder
That Chesterfield are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, winning all of their last six matches.
They have lost just once in 19 games in all comps this season.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Dobra, Berry, Quigley.
Chesterfield's home form
The Spireites are undefeated on their own turf. They have won seven and drawn one so far this season.
Barnet's away form
Is six wins, a draw and two defeats from nine games this season. They have the second best away record. Chesterfield have the best.
Barnet's top scorer
Is striker Nicke Kabamba, who has scored 12 goals in 19 games. He got a hat-trick against Town last season.
Form guide (last five in league)
Chesterfield: DWWWW
Barnet: WWWDW
Match officials
Referee: Matthew Russell
Assistant referee: Joseph Pettitt
Assistant referee: Francis Sibley
Fourth official: William Davis