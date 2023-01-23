News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Team news, odds, referee and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield play in-form Altrincham at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago

The Spireites are fourth, while the Robins, who are unbeaten in 10, are 10th and could climb into the play-offs with a victory this evening.

Both sides had their games called-off at the weekend.

Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.

Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Alty 10th
Show new updates

Michael Gyasi

Cannot play against Chesterfield tonight as part of his loan agreement when he joined Altrincham recently.

Our predicted Spireites line-up

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Colclough, Asante, Tshimanga.

Tonight’s other fixtures

  • Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge
  • Eastleigh v Barnet
  • Gateshead v Wrexham
  • Maidenhead United v Southend United
  • Maidstone United v Aldershot Town
  • Oldham Athletic v York City
  • Solihull Moors v Notts County
  • Yeovil Town v Wealdstone

Reverse fixture

Chesterfield came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the end of August, Kabongo Tshimanga scoring the winner.

Alty’s top scorer

Is young Norther Ireland midfielder, Chris Conn-Clarke, 21, who is on loan from Fleetwood Town. He has nine goals.

Ryan Colclough

Could make his Chesterfield debut against his former side tonight. He was cup-tied for the West Brom match.

Alty’s away record

But despite Alty’s current good form they have only won twice on the road this season.

Their away record is: P13 W2 D6 L5 (14th best in National League).

Altrincham’s form

Tonight’s opponents are in great form, having not lost any of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Match officials

Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge of the 2-0 win against Wrexham this season)

Assistant referee: Harry Warner

Assistant referee: Richard Watson

Fourth official: Gareth Thomas

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/7

Draw: 11/4

Altrincham: 4/1

(Sky Bet)

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldRobinsNational LeagueTechnique StadiumAltrincham