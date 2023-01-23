News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield play in-form Altrincham at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
34 minutes ago

The Spireites are fourth, while the Robins, who are unbeaten in 10, are 10th and could climb into the play-offs with a victory this evening.

Both sides had their games called-off at the weekend.

Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.

Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Alty 10th
  • (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.
  • Paul Cook makes three changes
Show new updates

The visitors...

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

Three changes.

IN: Palmer, Banks, Quigley.

OUT: Williams, Oldaker, Tshimanga.

New signing Colclough makes the bench.

(4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.

Team news coming up shortly

Standby, team news will be with us in 15 minutes!

Pitch looks in great condition!

Michael Gyasi

Cannot play against Chesterfield tonight as part of his loan agreement when he joined Altrincham recently.

Our predicted Spireites line-up

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Colclough, Asante, Tshimanga.

Tonight’s other fixtures

  • Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge
  • Eastleigh v Barnet
  • Gateshead v Wrexham
  • Maidenhead United v Southend United
  • Maidstone United v Aldershot Town
  • Oldham Athletic v York City
  • Solihull Moors v Notts County
  • Yeovil Town v Wealdstone

Reverse fixture

Chesterfield came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the end of August, Kabongo Tshimanga scoring the winner.

Alty’s top scorer

Is young Norther Ireland midfielder, Chris Conn-Clarke, 21, who is on loan from Fleetwood Town. He has nine goals.

Ryan Colclough

Could make his Chesterfield debut against his former side tonight. He was cup-tied for the West Brom match.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Team newsChesterfieldRobinsTechnique StadiumNational League