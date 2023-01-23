Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield play in-form Altrincham at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are fourth, while the Robins, who are unbeaten in 10, are 10th and could climb into the play-offs with a victory this evening.
Both sides had their games called-off at the weekend.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Alty 10th
(4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.
- Paul Cook makes three changes
Three changes.
IN: Palmer, Banks, Quigley.
OUT: Williams, Oldaker, Tshimanga.
New signing Colclough makes the bench.
(4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.
Cannot play against Chesterfield tonight as part of his loan agreement when he joined Altrincham recently.
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Colclough, Asante, Tshimanga.
Chesterfield came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 at the end of August, Kabongo Tshimanga scoring the winner.
Is young Norther Ireland midfielder, Chris Conn-Clarke, 21, who is on loan from Fleetwood Town. He has nine goals.