Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield take on Altrincham in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the league, one point ahead of Boreham Wood, and are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
Town go into this one on the back of three successive wins.
Altrincham have only won one of their last seven, which came away at Weymouth on Saturday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day and evening.
Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:01
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
- Liam Mandeville gives Chesterfield the lead on 10 minutes
- Chesterfield XI: Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; Kellermann, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, McCourt, Tyson, Payne.
- One change as Mandeville replaces King (knee)
- Alty 11th
- Spireites only able to name four subs
- Town top of the league
Chance for Alty
A good chance for Altrincham to equalise after decent link-up play down the left between Kosylo and Hampson but I think it was Grimes who made a key block to stop Dinanga having a tap-in.
GOOOOAAALLLLL!!! 1-0
MANDEVILLE!!!
Mandeville gives Chesterfield the lead on 10 minutes. He carries the ball to the edge of the box and his left-footed strike takes a deflection and loops over Alty goalkeeper Thompson.
Great shot
Some patient build-up from Chesterfield results in Khan rolling his man and firing over the bar from about 20 yards. It was hit with plenty of power. Nice move.
Opening minutes
No chances for either side in the opening six minutes.
Altrincham have won the first corner of the game.
Mandeville
It looks like it is Mandeville filling at right wing-back for the injured King.
And we’re off!
COYB!
The teams are out!
Chesterfield are in their home strip and Alty are wearing red and white shirts, black shorts and white socks.
Almost time
Good evening everyone and welcome to the Technique Stadium.
James Rowe said it will to take an ‘almighty effort’ to overcome Altrincham tonight and he is right given the team news. The Spireites have 12 players missing and are only able to name four subs.
My initial thought is Jim Kellermann will fill in at right wing-back for the injured Jeff King but we shall see.
The local media from Altrincham say the visitors have changed their shape and boss Phil Parkinson hinted he would because of the threat Town will pose which is a big compliment.
Stay tuned for live updates over the next 90 minutes.
That’s a lot of talent
Chesterfield missing TWELVE players tonight: Hollis, Gunning, Maguire, Kerr, Carline, King, Miller, Rowley, Clarke, Asante, Denton, Rowe.