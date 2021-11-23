Good evening everyone and welcome to the Technique Stadium.

James Rowe said it will to take an ‘almighty effort’ to overcome Altrincham tonight and he is right given the team news. The Spireites have 12 players missing and are only able to name four subs.

My initial thought is Jim Kellermann will fill in at right wing-back for the injured Jeff King but we shall see.

The local media from Altrincham say the visitors have changed their shape and boss Phil Parkinson hinted he would because of the threat Town will pose which is a big compliment.