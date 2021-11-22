Chesterfield v Altrincham LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield take on Altrincham in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the league, one point ahead of Boreham Wood, and are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
Town go into this one on the back of three successive wins.
Altrincham have only won one of their last seven, which came away at Weymouth on Saturday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day and evening.
Liam’s prediction
Hi all,
Tonight is the next step towards securing a nine-point week with three already in the bag from Solihull Moors on Saturday. Nine would be a superb return but I certainly would have taken six or seven beforehand.
Tactically, tonight will be very interesting. Alty play nice football but their manager has hinted at a possible change to combat Chesterfield’s threat. Will the Robins go a bit longer? Will the Spireites try and rough them up a bit? It should be an intriguing clash.
I’m going for a scrappy 1-0 home win.
Liam’s predicted line-up
James Rowe named an unchanged line-up on Saturday and I think he will do so again. Normally with a quick turnaround in games we might expect three or four changes but with 10 players unavailable the manager’s options are quite limited.
Luke Croll (knock), Jeff King (knock) and Manny Oyeleke (calf) will all be checked over ahead of this one.
Calvin Miller is suspended.
Danny Rowe (health issue) was set to resume light training this week so he might come into contention soon.
Haydn Hollis, George Carline, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton remain out injured.
Predicted XI: Loach; Williams, Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan, Tshimanga. Subs: Kerr, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
James Rowe on Alex Whittle’s form
“We want performances like that, and the players want to force my hand, despite the camaraderie and togetherness. They all want to play in those big games when they come up – starting from tomorrow.
“It’s a reward for his patience and dedication because he picked up an injury in pre-season. Calvin [Miller] took the shirt and has done really well.
“There’s great competition now for that place, but both can play on the other side as well. They’ve got the intelligence to do it.”
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WWDWW
Altrincham: LLLDW
‘Almighty effort'
James Rowe says it will take an ‘almighty effort’ for Chesterfield to overcome Altrincham on Tuesday night.
‘They are a top team'
Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson says his team will have to go ‘above and beyond’ if they are to get a positive result against Chesterfield.
In case you missed it
The Spireites camp is ‘buzzing’ at the moment, says in-form Alex Whittle.
We go again!
Hello everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Altrincham in the National League.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
COYB!