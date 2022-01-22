Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Aldershot Town to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites were defeated at Maidenhead United in midweek but they could go back to the top of the league with three points this afternoon.
Aldershot have improved under new manager Mark Molesley and have edged clear of the relegation zone and moved up to 17th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:38
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Aldershot Town (3pm KO)
- Spireites XI: Loach; Williams, Croll, Maguire; King, Weston, Khan, Miller; Asante, Tshimanga, Quigley. Subs: Kerr, Whittle, Rowley, Mandeville, Denton.
- Town signed Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last night and he makes his debut
- Tom Denton and Joe Rowley make the bench
- Nathan Tyson joins Alfreton on loan for a month
- Spireites 2nd, Shots 17th
For Chesterfield’s Williams for a shirt pull to stop a counter.
Nine to the break.
Time-wasting
Aldershot are taking their time with goal-kicks and throw-ins, much to the frustration of the home fans.
Almost an own goal for Aldershot
King’s whips in a corner and it takes a deflection off a Shots man before his teammate then hooks it over the bar. Just. Wasn’t far off from going in his own net.
King free-kick
Is well hit from about 30 yards. It is on target but it is straight down the throat of Walker. Town’s first attempt on target.
Half an hour gone.
The Blues have been very poor in possession so far. They can’t keep hold of the ball at all.
Round of applause
As Denton goes out to jog down the touchline.
Great to have him back.
For Aldershot’s Kinsella for a late challenge on King on the halfway line.
Has given away five fouls away already, some a bit harsh, in my opinion.
Easy save
For Loach from Jordan’s header from an inswinging free-kick wide on the right.
17 played, 0-0.
Town win a corner, they take it short, Miller delivers, Quigley gets across the near post and it goes behind for another corner.
This time King swings it in and there’s a bit of a scramble with Asante lurking but Shots stopper Walker claims it in the end.