Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

Speaking to Shots TV, Aldershot boss Mark Molesley, said: “The challenge does not come much bigger than Chesterfield away.

“They are another team which is riding high and rightly so. They have got an array of great players.

“But it is a game we are very much looking forward to. It is going to be a great atmosphere. These are the games you want to be playing in.

“We are going to be fully tested. We are are going to have to be at our absolute best, no about it. But, like I say, we are looking to really rise to this challenge.

“I think everyone was quite surprised (by Chesterfield’s defeat to Maidenhead) because they are such a strong side, plenty of dangers, but we can’t be fearful, we have got to go and play our game as well.