Chesterfield v Aldershot Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Aldershot Town to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites were defeated at Maidenhead United in midweek but they could go back to the top of the league with three points this afternoon.
Aldershot have improved under new manager Mark Molesley and have edged clear of the relegation zone and moved up to 17th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 22:24
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Aldershot Town (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd, Shots 17th
- Town signed Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last night and could make debut
He could make his debut today
BREAKING: Chesterfield sign striker from National League rivals Yeovil Town
Chesterfield have signed striker Joe Quigley from National League rivals Yeovil Town.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts and score prediction
The final game of a busy week, then.
A win today would mean it has been a six-point week which is not too bad at all.
Town could even go top again with a victory and if Halifax slip-up so things can easily switch around in the National League and all of a sudden look a lot different.
Maidenhead will soon be forgotten if Chesterfield can win but they face a much-improved side who are in decent form.
Everyone will be looking to see if the Spireites react in the right way and there’s no reason to suggest they won’t because they’ve done it many times before under James Rowe.
The team news, as ever, will be interesting. Will Saidou Khan start? Will it be Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga up front? Will new signing Joe Quigley be involved?
I’m predicting a return to winning ways and a 2-0 home victory.
“They don’t come much bigger than Chesterfield"
Speaking to Shots TV, Aldershot boss Mark Molesley, said: “The challenge does not come much bigger than Chesterfield away.
“They are another team which is riding high and rightly so. They have got an array of great players.
“But it is a game we are very much looking forward to. It is going to be a great atmosphere. These are the games you want to be playing in.
“We are going to be fully tested. We are are going to have to be at our absolute best, no about it. But, like I say, we are looking to really rise to this challenge.
“I think everyone was quite surprised (by Chesterfield’s defeat to Maidenhead) because they are such a strong side, plenty of dangers, but we can’t be fearful, we have got to go and play our game as well.
“We will be fully respectful to what a good side they are and hopefully that brings out the best in us. We are going to have to be right at it. We are going to have to be wary of their threats but also go out and don’t play with any fear and we have got to express ourselves.”
Match odds
Chesterfield: 4/9
Draw: 3/1
Aldershot: 21/4
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: WDWWL
Aldershot: WDLWD
Liam Norcliffe's predicted Chesterfield line-up for home clash against Aldershot Town
The Spireites could return to the top of the National League if they can beat Aldershot Town on Saturday.
He is available today
BACK IN THE FOLD: James Rowe ready to cast his eye over returning midfielder Joe Rowley
Boss James Rowe is ‘looking forward’ to welcoming Joe Rowley back into the fold after his injury.
Nine days until the transfer window shuts
KABS LATEST: 'He is very happy here' - Spireites yet to receive any bids for star man Tshimanga
Chesterfield have still not received any bids for Kabongo Tshimanga.
Outgoings on the horizon?
MOVING ON? Chesterfield make 'small group' of players available for loan
The Spireites have made a ‘small group’ of players available for loan.
But he doesn’t want to leave
REJECTED: 'He is happy here' - Chesterfield turn down bid for midfielder Saidou Khan
Chesterfield have rejected a bid from an unnamed club for midfielder Saidou Khan.