Chesterfield trialist who spent time with Gary Caldwell's Partick Thistle 'deserves opportunity' says former manager

A Chesterfield trialist 'deserves an opportunity' in professional football according to his former manager.

Sam Scrivens, who spent time with Gary Caldwell's Partick Thistle earlier this summer, featured on the wing for the Spireites on Saturday in their pre-season opener at Staveley Miners Welfare.

He was heavily involved, particularly in the early stages of the friendly, which finished 4-4.

Scrivens starred for NCEL Premier title contenders Penistone Church last season and was then recommended to Partick by their former player Ronnie Glavin.

The 22-year-old trained with former Town boss Caldwell's Scottish club and went away to La Manga on their pre-season trip to Spain, playing in a friendly.

Thistle liked his energy and work rate but felt he was similar to what they already had.

His former Penistone manager Ian Richards believes the youngster deserves a chance in the full-time game.

"He's an excellent attacking player who plays with pace and purpose," said Richards.

"Good with both feet, strong, quick with a great strike.

"He's a down to earth Penistone lad who was exceptional for us last season.

"He deserves the opportunity to become a professional footballer."