Top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga has been linked with a number of clubs, including Peterborough United recently, but that speculation has been dismissed by Posh director of football Barry Fry.

Asked by the DT if the Spireites have had any bids for any of their players, manager James Rowe said: "We haven’t, no. We have had no bids at all.”

With Danny Rowe’s health issue still ongoing and Jack Clarke ruled out for the season with a ruptured hamstring, Town are looking to strengthen.

James Rowe.

“I think if I want to do any activity in the transfer market we can,” Rowe said.

"It has to be the right player. We don’t just want to scattergun.

“We know what we need to improve but I would suggest that if we did not have the long-term injuries of Clarke and Rowe we might be in a different situation because I think the squad would be very healthy now. The losses of those two technicians would be heavy on any squad in our league so we need to strengthen because of that if we want to be where we want to be at the end of this journey.

"My options are open in terms of what type of players we want to bring in and what I see fit going forward for the next four-and-a-half months to try and get promotion.

"I am sure things will come out in the next few weeks that will have some truth, some will have no truth at all.

"We are looking to strengthen. All I am doing is focusing on ourselves. I won’t comment on other clubs or other players because it is not in my nature to do that. All my energy is on Chesterfield Football Club and what we are doing inside this building and how we can improve our environment and at the moment we are obviously a couple short of where we need to be in terms of playing personnel."

As well as incomings, it appears there could be a couple of players depart.