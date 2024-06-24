Chesterfield will face Grimsby Town and Lincoln City in the Bristol Streeet Motors Trophy group stage.

One of the following Premier League U21 teams from the northern section will join the group following the draw, which is live on Sky Sports News on Thursday, (June 27), from 2.30pm.

The Northern section ball numbers:

1. Aston Villa U21, 2. Everton U21, 3. Liverpool U21, 4. Manchester City U21, 5. Manchester United U21, 6. Newcastle United U21, 7. Nottingham Forest U21, 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers U21.

All 64 teams will enter from Round One and will be split into 16 regional groups of four teams, eight in the Northern region and eight in the Southern region. The 16 invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern regional Groups, with the EFL saying consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.