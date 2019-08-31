Chesterfield team news v Dagenham and Redbridge: Three changes as Luke Coddington starts in goal for the Spireites

John Sheridan has made three changes to his starting line-up for the visit of Dagenham and Redbridge.

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington makes his start of the season with Shwan Jalal dropping to the bench.

Robbie Weir and Haydn Hollis also come into the side.

David Buchanan is not involved in the matchday squad after picking up a knock.

Jermaine McGlashan is named among the substitutes.

Chesterfield: (3-5-2) Coddington, Yarney, Evans, Gerrard, Hollis, Maguire, Weir, Smith, Rowley, Fondop, Boden. Subs: Jalal, Mandeville, McGlashan, Sheridan, Weston.

Dagenham and Redbridge: Justham, Gordon, Onariase, Croll, Clark (c), McQueen, Brundle, Balanta, Quigley, Luque, Phipps. Subs: Wright, Robinson, Grant, Wood, Dobson.

