Oyeleke was forced off early in the second-half against Weymouth last weekend with a tight calf.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, boss James Rowe said: “We have got a problem with Oyeleke, he is a big doubt for tomorrow, he is probably a no for tomorrow.

"He has struggled with his calf in the last month in terms of it keeps flaring up.

Danny Rowe.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of it and at the moment we are not quite sure why that is.

"When it is not flaring up he can get through sessions and games but at the moment it is a flick of the coin and what we don’t want to do is lose him for the long-term so we have got to be careful with that.

"But we have got plenty of competition in there, we have got Jak McCourt who came on and did excellent against Weymouth so we are going there with no fear tomorrow.”

Danny Rowe has missed the last four matches due to a health issue and will sit out tomorrow again.

However, it appears the striker is on the road to recovery.

"He is starting light training today but he is not available for selection tomorrow,” Rowe said.

"We have to be careful with this one. The health of the players is firstly the duty of any manager so the health of Danny is the most important thing to me.

"There are certain things that need to be ticked off before he can come back into full training.

“We are not far away on that one, he is doing everything right and hopefully it will be good news for next week when he comes back into training but at the moment he is just doing light work at the moment.”

Rowe added: "We are still struggling with injuries but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and we have done that.

"Our results in the last four have been excellent and we are going to Solihull full of confidence.