The centre-back, who returned from a serious facial injury last month, was not involved in the matchday squad at Barnet on Saturday.

Gunning suffered a ‘really bad knock’ against King’s Lynn Town but was fine to play against Chelsea but it flared up again.

"We have scanned him and we are awaiting the results still. Hopefully it will be good news and he can come back into training,” Rowe told BBC Radio Sheffield on Monday morning.

Calvin Miller came off at half-time against Barnet due to swelling of the ankle but he is in contention to play at York Road.

Rowe explained: "His ankle swelled up, it was a bit of a risk to start him but also Alex Whittle had been struggling with a groin (problem) as well so the lesser of the two risks was Calvin starting and Alex coming on. Calvin should be available for selection and so should Alex.”

Maidenhead, who are fourth bottom, are in a ‘false’ position and it will be a ‘massive challenge’, Rowe said.

"They have had a lot of injuries themselves but players are starting to come back now,” he added.

"They have got a very experienced manager and they know the pitch.