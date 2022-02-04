Manny Oyeleke has missed the last two matches with an ongoing calf problem and he will be monitored before a decision is made.

"He is nearly there, we will have another look at him today and we will see how he is tomorrow,” first-team coach Danny Webb said.

"He is an excellent player, he really makes us tick at times. It is important now, whatever happens and whatever decisions are made with him, that it is not one step forward and four back. Maybe that be missing a game or two when he is really close to being fully fit just to make sure that when he does come back he is fully fit. Maybe that is the way to go. These are the decisions that we have got to make at this difficult time.

Manny Oyeleke has had a niggling calf injury this season.

"What I have seen over the course of the season is that if he does come back in when he is not quite fit, like any player, not just Manny, they are not quite there. Players want to play every game but if they are not quite there it might be a hindrance to his progress if he is thrown in too early but we will have a look at that today.”

Fellow midfielder Jim Kellermann, who twisted his hip against Maidenhead United but returned against Eastleigh, is another player who will be checked on.

But captain Gavin Gunning will not be available for the Daggers clash and is set to be out for a while longer.

Webb told the DT: "He (Gunning) has got a problem with his calf, we are looking at a couple of weeks and then maybe into light training.