Chesterfield surpass 2,000 mark for season tickets with early bird deadline imminent

Chesterfield have sold over 2,000 season tickets ahead of the early bird price scheme deadline.

The early bird offer ends tomorrow (Friday 28th June) at 5pm.

CEO Graham Bean is delighted with how sales have gone so far, particularly in the light of the disappoint expressed by some fans at the new price structure.

"Despite the cloud of doom some supporters put across when we made the announcement a few months ago, they've sold exceptionally well," he said.

"We've exceeded the 2,000 mark and we're very, very close to hitting the target of the number we sold last year.

"It's been very busy in the final week of the early bird option.

"All I can do is thank the supporters for their continued support and I would hope we can give them a little bit more to smile about than what they got last year.

"In terms of the numbers, despite all the forecasts from some quarters, they've sold exceptionally well."