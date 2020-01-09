Chesterfield striker Tom Denton admits he is lacking confidence

John Pemberton is looking forward to working with Chesterfield striker Tom Denton and hopes to improve his confidence.

The towering forward has made 10 starts in all competitions for the Spireites this season, scoring two goals.

Chesterfield striker Tom Denton.

He was out injured at the start of the season but made a big impact on his return.

The 30-year-old was out-of-favour in John Sheridan’s last month in charge, with his last start coming in the middle of December in the FA Trophy defeat to Notts County.

Denton was named on the bench in Pemberton’s first game in charge against Sutton United and came on in the second-half.

"I like big Dents,” Pemberton said.

"I spoke to him and he said he was lacking a bit of confidence and he was honest and I like that and he said 'I am going to get better'.

"I have got a couple of weeks now to work with him.”