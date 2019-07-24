Chesterfield striker secures loan move to National League North side

Chesterfield attacker Lee Shaw has been sent to National League North side Guiseley for the 2019/20 season.

Shaw, who signed a two-year deal at the Proact last summer, has been deemed surplus to requirements as John Sheridan continues to build his new-look Spireites squad.

The striker joined last summer from Grantham, for whom he scored 33 goals in the 2017/18 Evo-Stik Northern Premier First Division season.

But hitting the net didn't come so easy in the National League.

Shaw scored one league goal in 37 appearances, although many of those came on the wing or at wing-back.

His incredible work-rate endeared him to many Town supporters and earned him praise from John Sheridan after the manager arrived in January.

But Sheridan also said Shaw did too much 'unnecessary running' and had to be 'cuter.'

After starting the first five games of the new managerial era, Shaw found himself on the bench more often than not.

He's been heavily involved in Chesterfield's pre-season games but hasn't been able to get on the scoresheet.

His agent, Gareth Seddon, revealed in a podcast that Shaw was recently told he wasn't in the manager's plans for the new season.

This loan move has been in the offing for well over a week and the Lions, jointly managed by Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill, were today finally able to get their man.