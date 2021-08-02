Chesterfield striker Kairo Mitchell linked with Notts County move

The 23-year-old only joined the Spireites for a five-figure sum in April from King’s Lynn Town after scoring seven goals in 22 appearances

The Grenada international played eight times for the Blues after joining, scoring once.

He fell down the pecking order as the campaign went on and has not featured in this pre-season so far.

Kairo Mitchell.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Mitchell is a ‘target’ for the Magpies, who have already signed full-back Joel Taylor from Chesterfield earlier this summer.

With forwards Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton out injured, Town only have Danny Rowe, Stefan Payne and Nathan Tyson to call upon so if Mitchell does depart then they are likely to bring someone else in.