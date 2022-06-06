The 24-year-old scored 24 goals in 27 league games before injury ended his season in February.

His remarkable scoring record included hitting two hat-tricks and bagging nine times in seven consecutive matches.

Tshimanga’s scoring feat puts him up there with some of the most prolific strikers in the club’s history.

Kabongo Tshimanga has been named in the National League Team of the Season.

The Congo-born man, who still has two years left on an initial three-year contract, was also named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

But despite having the best scoring record per minutes in the division this season, Tshinmanga was pipped to the National League Player of the Season award by Wrexham’s Paul Mullin.

Mullin finished as the top goalscorer with 28 goals in 39 games, an average of a goal every 121 minutes, compared to Tshimanga’s goal every 100 minutes.

Tshimanga still finished as the second top marksman in the league despite not playing in the last three months of the season.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor won the Manager of the Season award after guiding the Hatters to the title despite them being 10th in November when they took over.

The awards were handed out after a vote by clubs in the league.