The 29-year-old has been out injured since April with a ruptured ACL and was ruled out for nine months.

But the forward, who has spent some time at England’s St George’s Park base to help with his recovery, is edging closer to a return.

The fan favourite is ahead of schedule and it appears Town fans may see him back in action around December time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akwasi Asante is getting closer to returning to action.

His return will be a boost for everyone after George Carline joined Haydn Hollis and Tom Denton on the long-term injury list this week.

Jack Clarke is set to come back from a hamstring injury at the end of November.

“We seem to be a bit more unlucky than some in terms of long-term injuries,” manager James Rowe said.

"With Akwasi coming back hopefully in the next six weeks we are trying to be positive.”

Despite the injury, Rowe insists they will not be dipping into the transfer market.

"We will stick with what we have got, we are not looking to add any more players at this stage,” he added.

"We are looking to stick with this group until January and then we will see where we are then.

"I think January is a good benchmark, you are coming up to 50 per cent of the season gone so that is a good marker to see where we are.