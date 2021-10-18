The wing-back scored his first goal for the Spireites in the 4-0 FA Cup win against Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

That came after he assisted three of the goals in the victory at Southend United the previous week.

The 25-year-old arrived at Town on a free transfer from Halifax where he won the Shaymen’s player of the year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King.

King headed the opener against Curzon, arriving late at the far post to meet Laurence Maguire’s deep cross.

“He looks fit, his counter pressure is really impressive so when it turns over he is really getting the ball back quickly and coming inside the pitch and nicking the ball off midfielders,” Rowe told the DT.

“Additionally, he is listening to the details really well and starting to score goals and assisting a lot.

“Although I think he could have done better and had more productivity in the second-half because there were a couple of times where he made the wrong decision where he could have scored.”

King was finding it tough to dislodge George Carline from the starting line-up at the start of the season but the latter is now injured for five months so he can expect a run in the side.

Rowe added: “I think the breakthrough moment was probably his performance at Wrexham, I think he performed so well in that game and he has just grown in confidence from there.

“Obviously it takes time to learn what the manager wants from you. He has come from Halifax, no disrespect to them, they would probably teach him in a different way, we play in a different style. I know they play with a back three but our pressure points are probably higher, where I want him in possession is quite aggressive in terms of touchline and on the shoulder when we have got the ball in deep areas. We can hit him from long as well with Gavin Gunning and Jamie Grimes.