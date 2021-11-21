The wing-back, who signed for Chesterfield last season, has been impressive in recent weeks and he scored his first goal of the season in the win against 10-man Solihull Moors on Saturday.

On the performance, he said: “I thought we started well, we were solid. Obviously the game changed a little bit with the sending off but I thought we were on the front-foot before that. The sending off gave us a bit of momentum and we scored straight away so that gave us a lift.

"Kabs was clinical for the second goal so going in at half-time at two-nil I thought we were very comfortable.”

Alex Whittle scored his first goal of the season against Solihull Moors.

Moors captain Kyle Storer was sent off for a late tackle on Luke Croll and although Whittle did not feel it was intentional he thought it was the correct decision.

He explained: "I have played a one-two with Saidou and then it is great feet by Kabs to back heel it and then I have given the keeper reverse finish. I was buzzing!

"In the second-half I don’t think we played great stuff but I thought we were comfortable and we were in control and we saw the game out.

"We just stuck to the task, I thought we probably could have moved it a bit better but we got the clean sheet.”

Tshimanga notched his 17th goal in all competitions just before half-time which gave the Blues some breathing space.

"You always just think any chance he gets he is going to score,” Whittle said. “Even if you have not played that well as a team you always think if he gets one or two chances he is going to score.”

Whittle has had to be patient for his chance this season but he has taken it with both hands since getting more game time.

"Last season I was playing nearly every game but in pre-season I was injured with my groin so I had to be patient and Calvin (Miller) was doing well,” he told the DT. “I am on a run of games now and I think I am playing well. I was frustrated at not playing but you have got to be a team player as well.”

Victory keeps Chesterfield top of the table and spirits in the camp are high.

And with some key players to coming from injury in the next few weeks, there are lots of reasons to be positive about the season ahead.

"We are top of the league and the lads are buzzing at the moment,” Whittle added.

"There is a lot of confidence in the team and we have got players coming back so it is a really good squad at the moment.