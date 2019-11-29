Chesterfield sign Notts County defender on season loan

Defender Matt Tootle has joined Chesterfield on loan from Notts County until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who can played at right-back and left-back, will be available to play tomorrow against Aldershot Town, subject to registration being completed in time.

Tootle will link-up with his former boss John Sheridan, who signed him for County in 2016.

He has not featured regularly at Meadow Lane this season and his last appearance came back in August.

Tootle spent six years at Crewe Alexendra between 2009 and 2015, making more than 200 appearances, before joining Shrewsbury Town and then County.

Sheridan had previously said he wanted to sign a right-back because of Josef Yarney’s ongoing hamstring injury.

This is what Sheridan had to say today about the possibility of players joining and leaving the Spireites.

Meanwhile, Sheridan has said that defender Anthony Gerrard is in the squad for tomorrow.