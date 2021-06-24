Full-back Jeff King has joined Chesterfield after leaving Halifax.

The 25-year-old has joined on a free transfer from National League rival FC Halifax Town where he was a fan favourite.

The pacy right wing-back chipped in with an impressive seven goals, including one against the Spireites at the Technique Stadium, in 35 appearances last season.

His performances resulted in him being voted Player of the Season by Halifax fans and being named in the National League Team of the Season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On signing, King said: “There is a good feeling around the place and I can’t wait to get started. It is a great set-up and I want to help the club get back to the Football League.”

The Liverpudlian, who can also play midfield, was in Wigan's academy as a youngster.

He has played for a number of non-league clubs and had spells at Bolton Wanderers and St Mirren.

King has spent the last two years at Halifax, helping them reach the play-offs in the 2019/20 season and a tenth-placed finish last time out.

His arrival will provide George Carline, who himself had an outstanding season, with some tough competition.

King joins goalkeeper Scott Loach and centre-back Jamie Grimes in signing for Chesterfield so far this summer.

Announcing his departure from the Shaymen earlier this month, King said: "The club has been like family to me and I am grateful for being made so welcome from day one.