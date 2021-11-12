The 27-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee on a contract until 2024.

Solihull said it was a ‘considerable undisclosed fee’ for a player who had less than six months to run on his contract.

He can play right-back and centre-back.

Tyrone Williams, pictured right, has signed for Chesterfield from Solihull Moors.

He won the player of the season and the players’ player of the season at Solihull in the last campaign.

Williams has been playing regularly this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions.

“I’m just buzzing to sign for such a big club in this league,” he said.

“It’s a very big club for this league, feared by many teams within the league and it can go on to big things. The club is going in the right direction.”

Solihull chairman Darryl Eales said: “Everyone at the club would like to place on record its thanks to Tyrone for his service and professionalism over the past four years.

“He has been an excellent player and a real favourite amongst supporters and players alike.

“However, we accept that this is a fantastic opportunity for Tyrone and one which we couldn’t stand in the way of.

“We’d like to wish Tyrone all the very best – he and his family will always receive a warm welcome when returning to Moors for future matches.”

Williams joined Moors in February 2018 from Kidderminster Harriers.

His arrival boosts Town’s defensive ranks with Haydn Hollis, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire and George Carline all out injured.