Chesterfield sign former Celtic, Notts County and Harrogate Town winger Calvin Miller
Chesterfield have made their fourth summer signing in left-sided player Calvin Miller.
The 23-year-old Scot, who can play left-back and as a winger, was on loan at Notts County last season from League Two Harrogate Town.
The speedy Miller, who has joined on a free transfer, played against the Spireites in the play-off quarter-final and was a big threat on the day.
“Calvin is a player I have tracked since early 2021 in the hope that I could lure him to our club,” manager James Rowe said.
Miller’s arrival means Town have some strong options down the left flank with Joel Taylor and Alex Whittle.
Miller left Celtic in May 2020, where he had been since the age of 12, before joining Harrogate in October 2020.
He made his first-team debut for Celtic in 2016 when Brendan Rodgers was manager.
Miller becomes Chesterfield’s fourth summer signing after goalkeeper Scott Loach, centre-back Jamie Grimes and wing-back Jeff King.