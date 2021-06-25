Calvin Miller, pictured playing for Notts County last season, has signed for Chesterfield.

The 23-year-old Scot, who can play left-back and as a winger, was on loan at Notts County last season from League Two Harrogate Town.

The speedy Miller, who has joined on a free transfer, played against the Spireites in the play-off quarter-final and was a big threat on the day.

“Calvin is a player I have tracked since early 2021 in the hope that I could lure him to our club,” manager James Rowe said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller’s arrival means Town have some strong options down the left flank with Joel Taylor and Alex Whittle.

Miller left Celtic in May 2020, where he had been since the age of 12, before joining Harrogate in October 2020.

He made his first-team debut for Celtic in 2016 when Brendan Rodgers was manager.