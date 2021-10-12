James Rowe.

The Spireites travel to the fifth-placed National League North side in the fourth qualifying round.

The winners will advance to the first round proper and set up a potential clash against a Football League club.

With Town’s main aim being promotion and with injuries in the camp, Rowe is likely to rest some of his players.

The likes of Melvin Minter, Alex Whittle and Nathan Tyson could be given an opportunity to impress at the Tameside Stadium

“We go into every game wanting to win,” Rowe told 1866 Sport after Saturday’s win against Southend United.

“The personnel might be a little bit different because of the circumstances we are in.

"Obviously we have got one target this season – our main target – and we can’t jeopardise that for a cup tie. However, whoever enters the pitch will be going full throttle for the win and I am sure the players will play for the badge like they have done all season.

"Twenty-two points from 11 games, we are in a good place and it is a pleasing start to the season.”

Fraser Kerr, Curtis Weston and Saidou Khan will be assessed ahead of the game after coming off injured against Southend.

The winner of Saturday’s match will receive £9,375 in prize money and the loser will get £3,125.

Chesterfield have lost in the fourth qualifying round in the last two years.