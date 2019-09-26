Chesterfield season ticket holder has three-year ban overturned after winning appeal

A Chesterfield season ticket holder who was handed a three-year ban after a Twitter row with Spireites defender Anthony Gerrard has won an appeal against the decision.

Fan Matty Singlehurst and Gerrard exchanged a number of unsavoury messages on the social media site after Chesterfield secured their first win of the season against Torquay United.

When announcing the ban, Chesterfield chief executive, Graham Bean, said they felt it was necessary to ban Mr Singlehurst because he turned up at the stadium with what they believed was the intention to 'confront' Gerrard after the pair arranged to meet during the exchange of messages on Twitter. The incident did not go any further.

As a result of the row, Gerrard, 33, who signed for Town in the summer, was stripped of the captain's armband, received a hefty fine and apologised.

Here's some of the magnificent 133 Chesterfield fans who made the trip to Hartlepool United last night

The club has today said that following an appeal process, the ban has been overturned with immediate effect.

Mr Singlehurst said: “I am delighted that my ban has been overturned so that I can continue attending matches at the Proact. I follow the team home and away and have had a season ticket for over ten years.

“I sent a letter to the club after learning of the ban imposed, acknowledging that my conduct had been poor and apologising for my actions.

“This incident has taught me a lesson regarding the use of social media and I would urge others to consider their actions carefully before posting anything online.

“I would like to thank the club officials involved in the appeal process for the way they have handled the matter.”