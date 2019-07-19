Chesterfield's new 'maverick' capable of both frustrating and delighting Spireites fans

Liam Mandeville is Chesterfield’s maverick who could both frustrate and delight fans next season.

The Spireites new boy has shown glimpses of his ability on the ball in pre-season games over the past week.

And Town’s assistant manager Glynn Snodin says he’s been the same in training.

But Snodin adds a note of caution, because not everything the 22-year-old tries will come off.

“Like you’ve seen here, he’s got something different.

“He’s a maverick.

“He’ll frustrate you because he’ll try to do things when you think it’s not on but other times he’ll win you the game from nothing.

“You’ve got to be a bit kind with him at times and not get carried away, not get angry with him because that’s the type of player he is.”

Mandeville has played in a striker role in friendlies for the Spireites and can also operate as an attacking midfielder.

With Tom Denton out injured, Chesterfield have been left with Scott Boden as their only other frontman with proven goalscoring ability at National League level.

Young strikers Jack McKay, Luke Rawson and Levi Amantchi have all appeared in pre-season games, while Lee Shaw got 45 minutes up top on Monday night at Hallam but struggled to hit the target.

Chesterfield also played Norwich City teenager Anthony Spyrou alongside Boden against Hallam, with a view to a potential loan move.

Snodin would still like to see the club’s strikeforce strengthened with further recruitment.

“I think we need something up there, up the top end,” he said.

“We probably need a wide player, another striker and then hopefully we should have a decent squad to go and fight and compete for that top spot.”