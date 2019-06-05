Chesterfield’s 2018/19 National League rivals in turmoil

Could Chesterfield yet face Gateshead again next season in the National League?

Gateshead have officially submitted an appeal against the sanctions placed against them by the National League.

It is now 12 days since the club were handed a nine-point deduction from last season’s points total and fined £3,500 for “multiple breaches” of financial regulations.

However, the most severe punishment saw the Heed denied a licence to compete in next season’s National League.

Since that announcement, a supporter-led consortium has officially taken control of the club after agreeing a takeover deal with former owner Dr Ranjan Varghese and his financial advisor Joseph Cala.

A decision on the appeal should be imminent with the league’s AGM taking place later this week, and the club will have a clearer idea of what steps they need to take on and off the pitch over the coming weeks.

If an appeal is unsuccessful, Gateshead will be relegated into a lower division within the non-league pyramid.