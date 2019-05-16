Chesterfield reveal pre-season line-up, which includes League One opposition

Chesterfield will host a pair of League One sides this summer in pre-season friendlies.

The Spireites have confirmed the vast majority of their summer matches, which include the visits of Rotherham United and Burton Albion to the Proact.

John Sheridan will also take his men to face off against near neighbours Matlock Town, Staveley and Sheffield FC.

One other home fixture has been scheduled for Tuesday 23rd July with the opponents still to be confirmed.

Sheridan spoke weeks ago of a likely friendly against Sheffield United, who will be preparing for life in the Premier League.

Dates for the diary

Saturday, July 13 (3pm): Staveley Miners Welfare (away)

Monday, July 15 (7.30pm): Hallam FC (away)

Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm): Matlock Town (away)

Saturday, July 20 (3pm): Rotherham United (home)

Wednesday, July 24 (7.30pm): Sheffield FC (away)

Saturday, July 27 (3pm): Burton Albion (home)