Chesterfield represented in major European competition on foreign soil

The Spireites were represented in a major European football competition on foreign soil last week.

Chesterfield Senior Spireites sent a team to the Almelo City Cup walking football tournament in Holland.

Charlie Last, Ian Stenhouse, Steve Ward, John Longstaff , Rick Cunningham, Steve Gleadall, Keith Arrowsmith and Pete Jacques wore the Town colours in a competition featuring the likes of Schalke 04, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Utrecht.

“We’re the oldest walking football club,” he said.

“We’ve come out of the CFC Community Trust.

“Our ages range from 62 to 72.

“For three of the team it was the first time they’d gone and they really enjoyed it.

“It is the best organised competition to go to abroad.”

The Senior Spireites finished 12th in the 20-team tournament, winning two and drawing two of their eight fixtures.