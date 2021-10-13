James Rowe.

In a statement, Spireites chief executive John Croot confirmed a formal approach from Southend United has been turned down.

“James is fully committed to the job he took on here just short of a year ago,” Croot said.

"Both parties set out a clear plan when James was appointed and that has not changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We enjoy a good working relationship and James shares our vision for the future of the club.”

The Shrimpers are searching for a new boss after sacking Phil Brown after the Spireites won 4-0 at Roots Hall on Saturday.

The Essex club requested permission to speak to Rowe on Tuesday night.

Rowe, who signed a new contract until summer 2024 in March, has been in charge for 11 months after joining from Gloucester City last November.