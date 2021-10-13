Chesterfield reject approach from Southend United to speak to manager James Rowe
Chesterfield have rejected an approach from National League rivals Southend United to speak to manager James Rowe.
In a statement, Spireites chief executive John Croot confirmed a formal approach from Southend United has been turned down.
“James is fully committed to the job he took on here just short of a year ago,” Croot said.
"Both parties set out a clear plan when James was appointed and that has not changed.
"We enjoy a good working relationship and James shares our vision for the future of the club.”
The Shrimpers are searching for a new boss after sacking Phil Brown after the Spireites won 4-0 at Roots Hall on Saturday.
The Essex club requested permission to speak to Rowe on Tuesday night.
Rowe, who signed a new contract until summer 2024 in March, has been in charge for 11 months after joining from Gloucester City last November.
Southend are fourth bottom and owner Ron Martin is under pressure from fans to sell up.