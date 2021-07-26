Chesterfield ready to test themselves against League Two Bradford City in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield host Bradford City on Tuesday night. Pictured: Liam Mandeville in action against Alfreton Town earlier in pre-season.

Chesterfield go up against the League Two Bantams having just returned from a four-day training camp at Loughborough University.

It is understood that at least one of the trialists who played in the second-half against Matlock Town last week joined the squad in Loughborough.

It is the first of two home encounters this week against clubs in the division above, with Port Vale the visitors on Saturday.

With three-and-a-half weeks to go until the National League season gets underway, the fixtures will provide manager James Rowe with a good understanding of where his team is physically.

The majority of the squad have a healthy number of minutes under their belt with just Fraser Kerr and George Carline, who are both nursing injuries, yet to play in pre-season along with Kairo Mitchell, who has been on international duty.

Striker Danny Rowe, who joined Chesterfield from Bradford in April, is set to face his former club for the first time.

Tomorrow night’s opponents are managed by Derek Adams, who led Morecambe to promotion to League One via the play-offs last season before leaving for West Yorkshire.

Former Spireites striker and football advisor, Lee Turnbull, is the recruitment director at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have made several signings so far this summer, including former Mansfield striker Andy Cook, midfielder Yann Songo'o from Adams’ previous club Morecambe and defender Fiacre Kelleher from Wrexham.