Chesterfield racers win Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club championships

Mark Brailsford took the Honda CB500/Suzuki Bandit class title

The event saw riders from Chesterfield and Matlock battle it out with competitors from across the region for points and places.

Matlock’s Ash Stone missed out on the Open Solo Championship after finishing third.

He went into the race four points behind leader Mark Goodings and lead the race at lap seven.

Chesterfield’s Graham Oakley secured the up to 250cc class championship title.

Stone was second by lap 13, before he fell back into third spot and 25 seconds off the pace.

Fellow Matlock racer David Bradley had a five point lead over Martin Davis and a further four points over James Oddy in the Classic & Forgotten Era (501cc to 1300cc) class.

Saturday saw Bradley lead for the first couple of laps before Steve Boam (Matlock), on the same class of machine, and Chris Moore (High Peak), on a 251cc -500cc machine, passed him on Lap three.

The pair then stretched out a lead over him of 25 seconds.

Boam was able to hold Moore at bay and take the victory by just 1.5sec. With Davis’ machine suffering engine failure before the event started and Oddy not entered in this penultimate Round, the third place then handed Bradley an unassailable 17 point lead in the Class.

The Honda CB500/Suzuki Bandit class got the racing underway on both days over the weekend and Chesterfield’s 2019 Champion Mark Brailsford started Saturday with an eight point lead over Liam Clements.

Saturday’s race saw Matthew Birks claim a start-finish victory, initially Brailsford was in second place until lap four when both Gary Cutts and Clements passed him, before he dropped another couple of places before failing to finish lap eight.

With Cutts and Clements holding their positions Clements added 10points to his championship tally, putting him at the head of the table by just two points.