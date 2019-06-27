Chesterfield property developer finds a home for their logo on Spireites training kit

A property firm based in Chesterfield have found a home for their logo on the Spireites training kit.

The club announced today that they've struck a new two-year deal with housebuilders Avant Homes Central.

They currently operate in Scotland, the north east of England, Yorkshire and the Midlands and boast five regional offices, employing more than 700 people.

The firm's central regional office is based at Holmewood Business Park and they're behind the new £36m Waterside Quarter development.

Chesterfield FC commercial manager and club legend Jim Brown welcomed the firm's backing.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with Avant Homes, who have some exciting plans in place," he said.

"I’d like to thank managing director Stuart Rowlands and his colleagues for supporting the club with their valued sponsorship.”

Mr Rowlands added: "We are big supporters of Chesterfield FC and so we are delighted to be sponsoring the team’s training kit for the next two years.

"We wish the club every success for the coming season.”