The Spireites players have returned to pre-season training. New signing Jamie Grimes leads the way.
Chesterfield players return to pre-season training ahead of new National League season - pictures

The Spireites are back in pre-season training ahead of the new National League campaign.

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:27 pm

The season gets underway on Saturday, August 21 and Chesterfield will be eager to make a fast start after finishing in the play-offs last time.

Up first for Town is a visit to Rowe’s old club Aldershot before a home fixture against Wealdstone.

Manager James Rowe has made seven summer signings, and some of them feature in these snaps, taken by Chesterfield FC club photographer Tina Jenner.

Take a look below...

1. New stopper

Scott Loach in action.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Gavin Gunning's magic...

He wears a magic hat!

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Sweating!

Laurence Maguire is feeling the heat.

Photo: Tina Jenner

4. The King has arrived

New boy Jeff King being put through his paces.

Photo: Tina Jenner

