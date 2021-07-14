Chesterfield players return to pre-season training ahead of new National League season - pictures
The Spireites are back in pre-season training ahead of the new National League campaign.
The season gets underway on Saturday, August 21 and Chesterfield will be eager to make a fast start after finishing in the play-offs last time.
Up first for Town is a visit to Rowe’s old club Aldershot before a home fixture against Wealdstone.
Manager James Rowe has made seven summer signings, and some of them feature in these snaps, taken by Chesterfield FC club photographer Tina Jenner.
Take a look below...
